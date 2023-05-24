ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – New initiatives are in the works on the Isle of Palms to help improve emergency response.

On Tuesday, Isle of Palms City Council passed the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, which includes six new firefighter-paramedic positions. IOP Fire Chief Craig Oliverius is currently the only certified paramedic on staff.

With more than half of the department’s calls being medical related, he said it is time to expand.

“So, the goal is to get with that patient quick, perform the necessary interventions, and that way when Charleston County EMS arrives, a lot of the work is already done,” the chief explained.

Oliverius said the department’s current level of service is categorized as basic. Paramedic training is the next step up.

“Right now, we are able to do a lot of great interventions, but with paramedic we can start an IV, give different medications, treat patients at a higher level,” Oliverius told News 2.

The city is taking another step to keep visitors and residents safe by having a Charleston County ambulance stationed on the island on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 8pm this summer.

Oliverius said this will depend on County EMS’ availability, but the plan is to launch this initiative Memorial Day weekend and keep it going through Labor Day.

“Our personnel will get to know them on a first name basis. They’ll get to know us, our operations, and so we’ll be able to work seamlessly with one another on scene,” the chief said.

According to City Councilmember Jan Anderson, the city is working with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to re-stripe the Isle of Palms Connector to have two lanes heading off the island.

The hope is to allow emergency vehicles to get to their destination faster.

“All of this is a unified package to make the Isle of Palms more livable for us residents, but also safer and more secure for our visitors,” Anderson said.

Officials anticipate they will hire the new paramedics in July or August before they go through months of training.