ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A homeowner on the Isle of Palms is suing Airbnb because he says the company only reimbursed him for a fraction of the damages that was caused by his recent guests.

In a federal lawsuit, Scott Shaw says that guests broke furniture, left holes in the wall, and had the walls and bedding covered with and smelling of vomit, Marijuana, and cigarettes.

Airbnb says that they are currently looking into the allegations.