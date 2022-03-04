ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Following a months-long search, the Isle of Palms has announced a new leader for its fire department.

Isle of Palms City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to approve a recommendation from city administrator, Desirée Fragoso, to appoint Craig Oliverius as fire chief of the Isle of Palms Fire Department.

Oliverius began his career as a volunteer firefighter with the Sullivan’s Island Fire Department before joining the team in Mount Pleasant, where he currently served as deputy chief.

“During his 20-year career, he rose through the ranks serving in wide areas including emergency response, operations, fire prevention, training, human resources, public relations, administration, emergency medical services and professional standards,” said Fragoso in an announcement Friday.

Oliverius said he was humbled and honored to be chosen as the city’s fire chief.

“I look forward to hitting the ground running to lead and serve alongside this talented group of firefighters and staff. I’m excited to develop community partnerships as well as enhance existing public safety relationships. My goal is to deliver excellent customer service to everyone the fire department comes in contact with, including residents, businesses, and visitors.”

“I am thrilled for Chief Oliverius to join our team at Isle of Palms. He has impressive qualifications and well-rounded experience working in an accredited Fire Department,” said City Administrator Desirée Fragoso. “We are fortunate to be able to draw from that experience and ensure that the Isle of Palms Fire Department is a beacon for professionalism and service to our community. His desire to foster innovation, collaborate with our partners, develop stronger relationships with our neighbors, and mentor the next generation of fire service leaders will truly benefit the Isle of Palms Fire Department and the community.”

Oliverius will begin serving as fire chief with the IOP Fire Department on March 29, 2022 and will oversee 34 full-time employees.