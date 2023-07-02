ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Isle of Palms is increasing beach accessibility with a free beach wheelchair program this summer.

City officials say beachgoers can rent beach wheelchairs daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Beach wheelchairs are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Citizens interested in renting a beach wheelchair should submit a Beach Wheelchair Rental Form in person on the second floor at the Public Safety Building.

The beach wheelchair then will be available for pick up at the Fire Department Apparatus Bay at 30 JC Long Boulevard.

Officials states IOP Fire Department does not pick up or deliver beach wheelchairs.