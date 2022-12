ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – An Isle of Palms police officer will retire after nearly 30 years in law enforcement.

Sergeant Jamey Meekins will retire this December.

According to the Isle of Palms Police Department, Sgt. Meekins has been a police officer for 29 years.

On Facebook, a co-worker described Sgt. Meekins as “a great asset to [the] department.”