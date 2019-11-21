Isle of Palms officials ask locals to be on the lookout for dilapidated buildings or homes

ISLE OF PALMS, (WCBD) – Officials in Isle Of Palms are asking for people living on the island to help them implement safety on private properties.

On Tuesday night, council members passed an ordinance where they are now asking the public to be on the look out for dilapidated buildings.

People living in the area tell News 2 that Isle of Palms doesn’t have that many dilapidated buildings.

Still, there are some that could be harmful.

This week, council members passed an ordinance establishing new standards for buildings and homes.

They say that if they get word of an unsafe building, they’ll have it inspected and speak with property owners.

“The help is telling them that their house is a compliance and that we have some safety concerns in regard to railings decks pools or anything else that would be dangerous to our citizens or themselves,” says Ted Kinghorn, Isle of Palms Council Member.

If a property looks unsafe they will check it out but it will be up to the property owners to make any repairs.