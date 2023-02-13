ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the SC Department of Natural Resources will meet with Isle of Palms residents on February 22 to discuss coyotes in the area.

According to SCDNR, coyotes in South Carolina breed in February and March.

The City of Isle of Palms Police Department and SCDNR will host a public information session about how coyotes act and what to do if you come face to face with one.

The session is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on February 22 at the Isle of Palms Recreation Department.

Any questions can be directed to Animal Control Officer Ryan Warren at 843-886-6522 or rwarren@iop.net.