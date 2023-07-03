ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) will close several roads on the island as residents participate in the July 4 Golf Cart Parade.

The closures will begin at 9:30 a.m. and are expected to last through 11:00 a.m.

Drivers are asked to use extra caution during the parade, as many golf carts and spectators are expected to line the streets.

Closures will include the following roads:

Ocean Blvd from 3 rd Ave to 10 th Ave

Ave to 10 Ave Charleston Blvd from Palm Blvd to 4 th Ave

Ave Carolina Blvd from 2nd Ave – 10th Ave

Officers will be stationed at Palm Boulevard and 2nd Avenue to assist golf carts crossing Palm Boulevard.

Traffic updates will be available on the IOPPD social media accounts.