UPDATE: Isle of Palms police say the woman has been found safe.

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Police on the Isle of Palms need your help searching for a missing woman.

They said the 74-year-old woman, named Frankie, was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue shirt.

According to the Isle of Palms Police Department, Frankie left her vacation home on foot around noon Monday.

If you see her, or make contact, you are asked to call 843-886-6522 or 911.