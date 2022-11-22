ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say most package thefts happen between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day with more people buying gifts online during the holiday season.

The Isle of Palms Police Department is sharing tips to keep thieves from stealing your packages and those gifts under the tree.

If you are purchasing gifts from Amazon, consider having them sent to an Amazon Hub locker.

“When you check out on Amazon.com, you can add a locker location as the delivery address. Once your package is delivered, you’ll receive an email with a six-digit code to your locker, and you’ll have three days to pick it up,” said officials with the Isle of Palms Police Department.

There is no charge for the service. There is an Amazon Hub Locker at the Whole Foods in Mount Pleasant. (923 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464-3448)

Another option is to make use of home security cameras that are connected to Wi-Fi and an app on your smartphone. Police say if these cameras are visible, it may help deter would-be thieves from stealing your deliveries. They can also help police identify those who are on the prowl for holiday packages.

Otherwise, police say you should consider arranging to have packages delivered to trusted neighbors who are home during the day or delivered to your work if possible.

Another safety measure is signing for your package. “Signature Services via the US Postal Service helps ensure your package ends up in the right hands by requiring a signature at the time of delivery,” said IOP PD.

Or you can give special instructions to the package delivery service indicating where to leave your purchases.

“Using UPS’ My Choice tool, or Delivery Manager from FedEx, you can instruct drivers to leave a package at a back door, with a building superintendent, in a coded lockbox, or with neighbors,” the police department said.

You can also ask local retailers to order the item and have it sent to the store for pick-up. This could also help you save on shipping!

Be sure to sign up for alerts – when carriers deliver your package, you will receive a text or email alert with the details, and some even will provide a photo of where the package was delivered.

For more tips, visit the Isle of Palms Police Department on Facebook.

If your package was stolen, you can reach out to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center’s non-emergency number to report the theft: 843-743-7200.