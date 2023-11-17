ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms police are cracking down on unsafe driving just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Traffic safety checkpoints will take place on Ocean Boulevard at Pavilion Drive and Palm Boulevard at 10th Avenue.

Police will conduct the checkpoints Friday, Nov. 17 from 9:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

“We encourage everyone driving to have proper vehicle documentation and to never operate a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or narcotics,” police said.