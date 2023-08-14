ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities on Isle of Palms are expected to provide an update Monday on a beach shooting that left several people injured during the spring.

It comes just days after Isle of Palms Police Department Sgt. Matthew Storen announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man for his role in the April 7, 2023 shooting.

Dozens of people were gathered on the beach during a so-called senior skip day event last April. Officers were in the process of making an arrest for a physical disturbance near a private pier when Sgt. Storen said officers heard rapid gunfire in the area.

Multiple victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting sparked chaos on the beach with what appeared to be hundreds of beachgoers fleering the area and attempting to get off the island.

Isle of Palms PD investigators poured through hours of footage following the shooting – including body camera video, surveillance footage, and video submitted by the public – as they worked to find those responsible.

Several leads were developed based on the footage and yielded multiple arrests throughout the investigation.

Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton | Charleston County Detention Center booking photo

The most recent happened on Friday when Sgt. Storen announced the arrest of 18-year-old Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton for his role in the shooting. Singleton faces five counts of attempted murder, and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

“The Isle of Palms Police Department would like to express its gratitude to the community for their support and cooperation throughout the investigation. The swift resolution of this case would not have been possible without the invaluable assistance provided by citizens who came forward with crucial information,” said Sgt. Storen.

Isle of Palms PD collaborated with multiple local, state and federal authorities in the response to and investigation of the beach shooting.