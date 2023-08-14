ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- The Isle of Palms Police Department provided an update Monday on their investigation into a beach shooting that left five people injured.

It has been about four months since the shooting and police are still discussing what impact the April 7 shooting has had on the beach community. They are now hoping that the recent arrest of an 18-year-old man will bring a sense of security to the community.

Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton was taken into custody Friday for his role in the shooting. Singleton faces five counts of attempted murder, and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

“This is an event that took place that has changed the way that at least five individuals look at their experience on the beach,” said Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett during a media briefing Monday morning.

Dozens of people were gathered on the beach during a so-called senior skip day event last April. Officers were in the process of making an arrest for a physical disturbance near a private pier when Sgt. Storen said officers heard rapid gunfire in the area.

Multiple victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting sparked chaos on the beach with what appeared to be hundreds of beachgoers fleering the area and attempting to get off the island.

Isle of Palms PD investigators poured through hours of footage following the shooting – including body camera video, surveillance footage, and video submitted by the public – as they worked to find those responsible.

Several leads were developed based on the footage and yielded multiple arrests throughout the investigation.

“Everybody is paying close attention to what happened on April 7,” city council member Jimmy Ward said.

Police are hoping to ease tensions by finally holding the person they believe to be responsible for the shooting accountable.

“We have made an arrest related to the April 7 shooting,” Cornett said. 18-year-old Davion Singleton was taken into custody Friday.

Officials tell us he was a student at Summerville High School when the shooting took place.

“Traveled in a stolen vehicle to get here and did discharge his firearm striking 5 people,” Cornett said.

Police say Singleton had a clean record before the incident, but now faces several charges.

Cornett said, “He’s been charged with attempted murder, 5 counts. Possession of a firearm during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.”

Singleton’s former school district, Dorchester District Two sent us a statement, saying, Dorchester School District Two can confirm Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton graduated from Summerville High School in 2023. The district does not recognize senior skip day. Additionally, this off-campus incident happened well beyond the end of the school day. We were not made aware of Mr. Singleton’s alleged involvement until today through media reports.”

Isle of Palms police say just because they’ve arrested a suspected shooter doesn’t mean this investigation is over. They hope to find anyone else involved.