Isle of Palms reopens Wednesday, but with some restrictions in place

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms reopens to everyone on Wednesday.

It’s the first time the public will have access to a local beach since March.

If you plan on visiting, it’s important to note that you can only go to the Isle of Palms to exercise. You cannot sunbathe or relax on the beach. You must keep moving and utilize proper social distancing practices.

Leaders on the Isle of Palms decided to re-open shortly after Charleston County threatened legal action against them, saying the beach was for everyone and a decision to restrict access contradicts Governor McMaster’s phased reopening plan.

Meanwhile, Folly Beach received a similar letter from Charleston County on Tuesday urging island leaders to “rescind its action and allow all residents to enjoy the use of the public beaches, parks, waterways, and dining, retail establishments in the city, as well as lifting the ban on short term rentals.”

Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey went on to say in his letter, “if the city is unwilling to rescind its emergency ordinance amendments, Charleston County will be forced to take legal action to undo these restrictions.”

Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin says he does not have much to say on the issue since legal action is being threatened.