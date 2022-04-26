ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A special proclamation was issued Tuesday as the Windjammer prepares to celebrate 50 years of service on the Isle of Palms.

Isle of Palms Mayor Phillip Pounds and City Council thanked the Windjammer through proclamation for “being a hallmark” for the beach community, a place where they say island families and visitors can experience the island’s history and culture.

The entertainment venue, which is located on Front Beach, has been providing live music, food, spirits, and perfect beach views since it was established by Malcom

and James Burgis in 1972.

“Bobby Ross made his way to the Windjammer in 1980 as a summer bartender before he became co-owner in 1980,” city leaders said.

The original Windjammer was a ground-level bar with a sand floor before it closed when Hurricane Hugo destroyed much of the Isle of Palms in September 1989. The venue reopened nearly a year later in June 1990.

“Residents and visitors of the Isle of Palms celebrated the return toward normalcy by attending opening night in great numbers,” said Pounds in his proclamation.

Through the years, Isle of Palms leaders say Malcom Burgis has given back to the Isle of Palms community through public service – which included a stint as mayor.

Since its opening, the Windjammer has been known as a Lowcountry hotspot where musicians like Hootie and the Blowfish, made their start in the business and has drawn in new and returning visitors for years.

“The Windjammer is a South Carolina icon that brings people together, from electric to island folks, to families and fun-seekers, athletes, music lovers, old and young to experience the Jammer experience,” the proclamation read.

The proclamation will be presented during a city council meeting on Tuesday.