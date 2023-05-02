ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms leaders are working to ensure residents and visitors are prepared for the upcoming hurricane season and understand the steps they should take to prepare for any potential storms.

The city will host its annual hurricane expo next week where attendees will find planning tips, and receive guidance on what to do before, during, and after a storm – along with how to protect your home.

“We really want to get the message out to people who have lived on the island for many, many years … but also new residents who moved in from the Midwest or northern states that have not experienced a hurricane,” said James Giddens with Isle of Palms Police Department.

Giddens said there will be more than 25 vendors at the expo available to answer questions about preparation and response.

“We want to get the community connected with the people they may see before the storm, during the storm, and even in recovery stages,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who live here that get complacent when it comes to a storm because we get a lot of near misses. We want to remind them it can be devastating to our community.

He hopes that having an expo like this will help ease the nerves of island residents and those from surrounding communities when it comes to the season ahead.

“This is going to help identify the areas they need to brush up on and be aware of,” said Giddens.

The city’s hurricane expo will take place on Tuesday, May 16 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the recreation center. The event is free and open to the public.

There will also be a kid-friendly area with a jump castle, slide, and other fun activities; Snow cones and a food truck will be available.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through the end of November.