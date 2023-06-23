ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – You can enjoy fireworks from the beach this Fourth of July.

Isle of Palms announced Friday plans to host an Independence Day fireworks show in the Front Beach area. The display is free and open to the public.

The show will take place between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on July 4.

City leaders say attendees will be required to leave the beach and remove their belongings by 6:30 p.m. so that organizers can set up for the event. The beach between 21st Avenue to 3rd Sea Cabins will close at that time.

Guests can stay inside the Isle of Palms County Park area behind the restroom facilities to watch the show. For more information on parking, safety, and golf cart use, please click here.

City officials say purchasing and setting off fireworks is prohibited for residents on the island and must be operated by professionals.