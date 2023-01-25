CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An isolated severe storm is possible for areas across the Lowcountry on Wednesday as a front moves across the region.

The day will be warm and breezy with an increased risk of showers and a few thunderstorms through the afternoon and into the evening hours, according to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

“There is a risk of a severe storm or two, so keep an eye on things as we head through the afternoon and evening, but a major severe weather event is not expected,” Marthers said.

The highest chance for rain will be between 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. as a cold front sweeps across the Lowcountry.

High temperatures will range in the low 70s.

We’ll start to clear out and feel cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s on Thursday and Friday.