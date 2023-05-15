CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A lawsuit is being filed, one year after a deputy allegedly killed a mother and her two daughters in a car crash on Mothers Day.

The family of the victims are filing a lawsuit against the driver, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and Charleston County.

The family and their attorney say this tragedy was completely avoidable, if the deputy would’ve been following law enforcement policies, and they’re hoping the lawsuit will hold her accountable.

Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters Shanice Dantzler-Williams and Miranda Dantzler-Williams were driving on highway 17 on May 8th, 2022, when Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier allegedly hit their car, while responding to a broken-down car call at a high rate of speed.

“Everybody was, everybody took it hard,” mother of Stephanie, Betty R-Simmons said, “I couldn’t bring my tears up but I was just shaking.”

Charleston County sheriff Kristian Graziano said Pelletier also did not have her lights or siren on when she hit them.

The family’s attorney says all three of them would still be alive today if Pelletier was following the rules.

“What made this call so urgent that you had to drive speeds of 80, 90 miles an hour to get to?” the family’s attorney Clifford Bush III said. “She could’ve just simply driven the speed limit. No one’s life was at risk. There wasn’t an urgent situation. Cars break down every day all day on highway 17 that we drive up and down.

Pelletier was later charged with three counts of reckless homicide by motor vehicle and fired from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Now the family has filed a lawsuit against Emily Pelletier, as well as the other deputy in the car, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston County.

“It’s very important. They left a lot of broken-hearted people in this situation. It could have been avoided,” the brother of Stephanie, Eric Dantzler said.

The family and their lawyer are hoping this will bring about change in how law enforcement follows policies.



“We believe it’s a pattern across law enforcement. And we hope in this case, we can bring about change, I think this is what this family is seeking,” Bush III said.

News 2 has reached out to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston County for comment, a county spokesperson said Charleston County government does not comment on ongoing litigation.