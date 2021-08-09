‘It was just appalling’ Renter fights for repairs on Mount Pleasant apartment

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ben Byrd was excited to move into a new Mount Pleasant apartment.

“You know, it seemed like a really good deal,” Byrd said. “We were told, ‘you are going to be on the water in a nice new place,’” he added.

Byrd toured a unit at Edgewater Plantation off of I-526 and leasing agents quoted him $1,600 a month in rent. “It was beautiful, that is what they sold us on- they said this is the exact unit you are going to move into,” he said.

But less than a week before move-in day, Byrd said he was told he had to move to a different unit and that his rent would be going up to $1,900 a month.

“They called me and said, ‘hey, there is a problem with that unit, they are going to switch you to a nice newer more renovated unit,’” he said.

Byrd visited the new unit to take measurements days before he was scheduled to move in. “It was just like appalling. It smelled like urine and cigarettes, soft spots on the floor. There was trash everywhere,” he said.

He jotted down a list of necessary repairs. His primary concern was floor repair for the soft spots in the hall and kitchen. The management company said repairs would be completed in two days but Byrd said the crews never came.

“I started emailing them about it and didn’t get an answer. As we were unpacking the floor collapsed and I cut my foot open,” he said.

Four weeks went by without any repairs. News 2 contacted Edgewater Plantation’s parent company, Carroll, about the promised repairs and within days the floor was repaired.

“Resident experience is a top priority at Edgewater Plantation, and we take all resident matters very seriously. We have been in the process of assessing all subfloors throughout the property and making all necessary repairs. As a result, we have enlisted a qualified contractor to evaluate what subfloors need to be replaced and are working through what needs to be done. Mr. Byrd was notified prior to moving in that this project was currently underway. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, there have been delays in receiving the materials and the materials that were proposed to repair the subflooring were inconsistent with the current plan. As a result, our team provided a temporary solution so Mr. Byrd could occupy the space until the proper flooring arrived. It is important to us to provide the best resident experience and offer full transparency. We are working with Mr. Byrd to find a solution and to quickly provide the updated subflooring that was discussed prior to move-in.” Edgewater Plantation Management

Byrd also reported growing piles of trash from the alleged valet trash that is included in rent.

“Additionally, we recently replaced the trash compactor due to issues that were brought to our attention. Unfortunately, the pandemic has created staffing challenges for every business, but we have invested in additional resources to help ensure the property is well maintained for residents, guests and staff. We encourage our residents and staff to always place trash in the compactor instead of placing it in front of it.” Edgewater Plantation Management

News 2’s investigation revealed Byrd is not alone. Edgewater Plantation’s parent companies, Arium Living and Carroll LLC, have racked up more than 100 complaints on the Better Business Bureau.

Both companies have earned an “F” ranking on the site.