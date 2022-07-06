MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Italian restaurant in Mount Pleasant is preparing to close its doors.

Bacco Italian Restaurant, which has been offering classic Italian cuisine in the Town of Mount Pleasant, will shutter later this month after 15 years of service.

“It has been an amazing run that we’ve had through cooking some great Italian dishes, making some unforgettable memories, and meeting some amazing people along the way,” the restaurant’s owner said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Owners thanked staff members – both past and present – along with customers and “friends” for their support over the years.

“Thanks to the staff, past and present, who all have helped us bring a little bit of Italy to Mount Pleasant. Thanks to all the purveyors and professional colleagues for the unparalleled support that only be given by the hospitality industry. And lastly, I want to thank all of our friends and guests for their support over the years who made coming to BACCO a joy and possible. It has truly been a pleasure cooking for all of you and having you at our dinner table,” the post read.

While their final lunch service happened on July 5th, the restaurant will continue dinner service through Saturday, July 23rd.

The restaurant is located off Houston Northcutt Boulevard.

Bacco opened in the summer of 2007. A reason to close the restaurant was not immediately provided.