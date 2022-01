SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare got a special delivery with its first baby born in the new year.

Meet Draylen, delivered 18 minutes into 2022 at Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital.

A volunteer at the hospital donated a handmade 2022 baby blanket for Baby Draylen. The Berkeley County Library System also provided book bags and library cards for all newborns at the hospital for children to get a head start on reading.