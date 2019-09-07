It’s almost time for the 11th Annual Undy 500

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Goodwill is putting on the 11th Annual Undy 500 on Sunday, September 15th.

This event is in support of the Palmetto Warrior Connection, an organization that helps veterans transition back into their community.

The Undy 500 is a self-guided ride through the Lowcountry, beginning in North Charleston at the Harley Davidson and will make it’s way to Bohemian Bull on James Island.

Interested in participating? Registration costs $20 dollars per rider, and $15 dollars per passenger. Registration includes an Undy 500 t-shirt that will be distributed day of the ride. T-shirts will be sold separately while they last to walk-up registrants day of the ride ($15/shirt).

You’re also encouraged to donate one package of new undergarments.

Pre-registration online ends September 9th. Walk-up registrations are welcome. Registration the day of begins at 9:30 a..m. and the ride will start at 11 a.m.

All proceeds and undergarments collected will benefit Lowcountry homeless veterans.

For more information email events@palmettogoodwill.org or call 843-377-2838.