CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s been a tough hill to climb for The Citadels Winston Hill.

“You know everybody has dreams to play division 1 and play at the highest level of basketball. He didn’t get that opportunity. He didn’t kind of go in a shell,” said Kent Hill, Winston’s dad.

Winston would make his mark at D2’s Francis Marion then Presbyterian until an opportunity of a lifetime presented itself.

“It was a dream come true when Coach Conroy wanted me to come play for him,” Winston said.

This isn’t the first-time Hill’s stepped foot inside McAlister Field House, as the son of Kent HIll. A Bulldogs standout in the late 1980’s.

“I’ve always been a Citadel fan. We always came down for alumni weekend. And I always came to football games, always came to the basketball games.”

For the grad transfer Winston, with an extra year of eligibility available there was only one school where he wanted to finish his career.

“It didn’t really become surreal or official until I talked to coach Conroy, talked to Ed. He was like I finally got him. We’ve been talking for a long time, and we’ve been friends for a long time. He said, it’s going to amazing to coach your son,” said Kent.

“Almost wanted to cry just thinking about it. I’ve been thinking about it since I was five years old,” Winston replied.

Starting to find his rhythm after battling back from a hip injury at PC. Another obstacle got in Winston’s path last Wednesday.

“I straightened my leg back out saw that, then saw that it was in place. And as soon as I looked at it, the pain rushed through. That’s when I had to scream. It was definitely rough to say the least.”

“On tv when they played the replay back, I didn’t even watch it. I just had that feeling it wasn’t good,” Kent said.

After watching his son live out his dream. a sleepless night allowed Kent to see a new plan.

“He’ll pick up the pieces, it’s tough now, I’m hurting, he’s hurting, the whole families hurting.”

Even with a season and most likely career ending knee injury. Winston doesn’t want others to feel sad for him.

“When I leave my room, I put a smile on my face. Keep everybody else happy and just keep it pushing. Keep your head high and roll with the punches and just keep going,” said Winston Hill.

The well-rounded Hill’s journey didn’t finish according to plan. But there is another path forward with or without the round ball.