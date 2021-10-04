It’s National Taco Day! 🌮 Try out these satisfying taco spots in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Whether you prefer soft or hard-shelled tortillas, it doesn’t have to be Tuesday to go out, enjoy, and satisfy your taco craving.

What makes tacos so good is that they are deliciously customizable, with seasoned lean meats and veggies, and even seafood to add a whole other flavor profile.

Here are some of the best places to grab one, two, or even three savory tacos in Charleston:

Taco Boy – Summerville, Downtown and Folly Beach

Taco Boy carries an average rating of four out of five stars, serving flavorful dishes with only the freshest ingredients and delicious drinks. The original Taco Boy was founded on Folly Beach in 2006 by Karalee Fallert to bring Mexican-inspired flavors to the Lowcountry. The eatery also gives back to the community by working with community groups such as Darkness to Light and the YWCA.

El PinchoTaco – 616-B Meeting Street, Downtown Charleston

At the top of the list with an average four out of five star rating is El PinchoTaco. This spot is self-proclaimed as Charleston’s “only authentic” Mexican restaurant. El PinchoTaco has Mexican street tacos, pinchoquesadillas, tortas, gorditas, cocktails, and Micheladas. Check out their happy hour specials while you’re there!

MESU – 570 King Street, Downtown Charleston

Located on upper King Street, MESU has an average rating of four and a half out of five stars. This eclectic spot gives locals and visitors a fusion of Mexican and sushi-inspired foods surrounded by an energetic and artistic scene. MESU also has a full bar with delicious cocktails, tequila, and a unique list of sake. The lively spot has plenty of seating for walk-ins!

With an average rating of four out of five stars, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina serves delectable tacos and satisfying margaritas in a laid-back atmosphere. Patrons will taste foods with Baja flavors and freshly made margaritas. Mex 1 offers a list of numerous house-infused tequila, rum, mezcal selections. The food at Mex 1 is locally sourced with tacos, quesadillas, Baja rice bowls, tortas, and fresh salads all made in-house to guarantee you a fresh bite every time.

RuRu’s Tacos + Tequila – 159 East Bay Street, Downtown Charleston

RuRu’s Tacos + Tequila has an average rating of three and a half stars out of five. RuRu’s features fine tequilas, tasty margaritas to quench your thirst, and Mexican-inspired cuisine. This is the place to go whether you are craving some hand-crafted cocktails, want a hot plate of sizzling fajitas, or just need a spot to gather with your friends and family.

Located just off of Coleman Boulevard, Cantina 76 has an average rating of four stars out of five and is a lively bar that serves up Mexican-inspired foods and amazing hand-crafted margaritas. Cantina 76 provides a menu with a variety of tacos, nachos, and enchiladas with fresh and unique ingredients. With two locations in the Lowcountry (Mount Pleasant and Kiawah Island), Cantina 76 gives diners a casual, upbeat, and comfortable atmosphere for families, friends, couples, and young professionals.

Did we miss any of your favorite taco joints? Email News 2 at counton2@wcbd.com with your favorites!