It’s National Thank a Police Officer Day! 👮

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston Police Department says that it is “National Thank a Police Officer Day” and the department is thankful for the men and women in law enforcement who protect and serve our community each day.

On the third Saturday of each September, law enforcement agencies and organizations around the country honor those who serve and protect our nation and local communities.

Charleston Police Department says “Today we have the opportunity to thank them for their service and sacrifice.”

