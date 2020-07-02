It’s Showtime: Holy City Drive In

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – No fireworks? No problem! The Holy City Drive In has got you covered this 4th of July weekend.

Located at 40 Patriots Point Road, the Drive In feature blockbuster films and a beautiful view of the sunset over the Charleston Harbor.

Gates open at 7:30 and tickets prices vary:

Adults cost $10

Military & Senior Citizens cost $8

Children cost $5

This weekend’s showings features The Notebook on Friday July 3rd and Sonic The Hedgehog on Sunday, July 5th.

Pets are welcomed and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Come enjoy “the only waterfront movie experience in the country”!

You can call 843-421-4408 to reserve an advance ticket to any showing!