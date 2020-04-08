‘It’s so important’: Residents pray, show love for hospitals, coronavirus victims

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of people gathered outside Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital on Thursday evening for a socially distant prayer vigil to show support for everyone affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Belin Memorial United Methodist Church found a way to allow people to safely thank hospital workers and pray for patients suffering from the coronavirus.

“It’s so important,” said Brandy Streett, who’s the director of missions and outreach for Belin. “They need to know how much they’re loved and appreciated. Some of them can’t go home to their families.”

Through songs, prayer, signs and honks, about one hundred people held a vigil to thank doctors, nurses and all Tidelands hospital workers.

“We really need to stand behind every healthcare worker,” said Allison Burke-Maloney of Murrells Inlet.

Belin’s senior pastor Will Malambri says this was a perfect way to show support from a distance.

“Anything that lets them know that their work, their willingness to endanger themselves to care for others, is a great benefit to all of our community,” Malambri said.

Several medical workers went outside to thank the separated crowd. Some even made a sign to display from a window in the critical care unit. Another church also held a vigil at the same time outside the Tidelands hospital in Georgetown.

While separated by many feet and vehicles, the love was felt all over the hospital, like for Burke-Maloney, who used to work here and is now a school nurse.

“I still have friends and people I go to church with,” she said. “This (pandemic) is something we’ve never seen in our lifetime ever before and I hope we shall never, ever see it again.”

Malambri also says the church will also give care packages to people who work here at the hospital.