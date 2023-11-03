NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry couple has plenty of reason to celebrate after nabbing a six-figure lottery prize.

The husband quick-picked the winning numbers at the A Plus convivence store on University Boulevard in North Charleston for the Sept. 6 Powerball drawing.

“It’s still hard to believe,” the husband told lottery officials.

The ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number to win the $150,000 prize, coming just one number shy of a then half-a-billion dollar jackpot.

“Winning felt good,” he said, adding that he used the winnings to pay off his house.

The couple overcame odds of 1 in 913,129.

The A Plus store received a $1,500 commission for selling the claimed ticket.