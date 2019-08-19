It’s time to head back to school for Dorchester District 2 students!

Ladson, S.C. (WCBD)- Pack your back packs and pack your patience, the first day of school is here for DD2!

26,000 students head back to the District’s 25 schools. Dorchester District 2 is one of the top school districts in the state and Superintendent Joseph Pye says its because everyone knows how to work well together.

“You have to depend on our people and our people are the best product we here. Teachers, support staff, children and parents…all together we are a fantastic team.” Joseph Pye, DD2 Superintendent

Wanda Williams, the Principal at Joseph R. Pye Elementary is reminding parents that the first day of school is unlike the other 185 days. There is an open door policy and parents are welcomed to escort their children inside to make sure they are safe and comfortable.

Bus routes may experience delays and there will be extra congestion as parents drop their kids off for the big day!