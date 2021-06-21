Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner tour USS Yorktown on Father’s Day

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tour Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant on Father’s Day (Photo courtesy Patriots Point)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and one of their three children were spotted aboard the U.S.S. Yorktown in Mount Pleasant over the weekend.

“You never know who you’ll see while touring our ships,” said Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in a social media post on Sunday.

The family spent Father’s Day touring the USS Yorktown, USS Laffey, and the Medal of Honor Museum at Patriots Point.

“They enjoyed a Father’s Day walk together in the footsteps of heroes,” Patriots Point said.

Ivanka is the daughter of former President Donald Trump. Both she and Kushner served as senior advisors under the Trump administration.

