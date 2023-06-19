CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative JA Moore has declared his candidacy for Senate District 42.

Moore, who currently serves the 15th district in the South Carolina House of Representatives, announced Monday his intent to serve Senate District 42.

It comes after State Senator Marlon Kimpson announced in March that he will resign from that seat to take a job on President Joe Biden’s Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

“I am running for state Senate because the people of Senate District 42 deserve a fighter who will put them first — someone from the community who will never give up,” said Rep. Moore in his announcement.

Rep. Moore, a Lowcountry native, has served the SC House as a Democrat since being elected back in 2018, championing affordable housing, gun reform, and crime reduction not only in his district but across the state.

According to his campaign, Moore’s legislative priorities focus on improving social justice, growing the district’s infrastructure development, making progress on key educational reforms, access to affordable housing, supporting veterans, and expanding small businesses.

Moore’s campaign will bolster his commitment to the state by “boosting the prosperity of every South Carolinian and fighting for changes in our society to ensure no one is left behind.”

“Together, we’ll build a brighter future for the Palmetto State,” Moore added.

State Reps. Deon Tedder and Wendell Gilliard have also declared runs for Senate District 42. Kimpson is expected to resign from the seat this month before joining the Biden Admin.