JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island is hosting a wreath laying ceremony on Saturday, December 14.

Wreath laying ceremonies are happening at more than 1,600 locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.

The James Island Exchange Club has raised more than $400 to place nearly 30 wreaths on headstones of fallen service members at the cemetery.

The ceremony begins at 11:00 AM.