James Island Charter High School has early dismissal due to power outage Wednesday

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – James Island Charter High School had an early dismissal for students Wednesday because of a power failure.

The school said it lost power for most of the building around 10:20 a.m. due to what they said was an accident at a nearby construction site.

They were not sure when power would be restored.

Students were dismissed at 12:00 p.m. “Whatever lunch is already prepared is available for students,” the school said. “The building will be open and supervised until 3:30 p.m. if students cannot be picked up.”

The school hopes the issue will be resolved Wednesday and a return to normal on Thursday.