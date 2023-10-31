CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – James Island Emergency is hosting a blood drive on Friday, Nov. 3, from 1- 6 p.m.

The blood drive will be set up at 945 Folly Road, Charleston. All donors are encouraged to make appointments beforehand, and donors will receive a $50 eGift card.

To make an appointment, visit:

https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/222993

James Island Emergency Medical Director Neal Shelley, MD, says, “Donating blood is a gift that saves lives. And, as we enter the holiday season, when we often see an increase in trauma and other medical emergencies, it’s important that we have blood supplies available and ready to use.”