JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry fire station is now closed for renovations.

Charleston Fire Station 13, which is located on Folly Road on James Island, is expected to be closed for about three months.

Chief Dan Curia said they expect minimal impacts due to automatic aide agreements in place.

He also said the renovations are necessary to make sure firefighters can both serve the community and operate the station.