James Island homeowners asking town officials for speed bumps on dangerous road in neighborhood

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)– The Town of James Island plans to discuss how to slow down traffic on a busy road at Thursday’s Town Council meeting.

Homeowners who live on Schooner Rd. say that it is dangerous, and speeding is a huge problem.

Now, they are asking town officials to help calm traffic on their road with a request for speed bumps.

Currently, the speed limit is 25 miles per hour on Schooner Rd.

However, homeowners say that cars zoom through at more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

They also say that during rush hour, many use the road as a cut through— causing traffic.

The president of the neighborhood that Schooner Road runs through, Brook Lyon, says that they want to make things safer for residents.

“That’s all we want is a safe community for our residents, animals and especially the children who ride their bikes and want to play in their front yard. They have every right to live in a safe environment. If you got someone running down the road at 50 miles per hour, which is a frequent happenstance— it’s not safe,” Brook Lyon, President of Lighthouse Point Neighborhood Association and James Island Resident said.

Also, on the agenda to be discussed at the James Island Town Council Meeting is the single-use plastic ban.

The single-use plastic ban goes into effect on January 1st.

Once in effect, restaurants, businesses and schools cannot use straws, single-use plastic grocery bags and/or Styrofoam take-out containers.

Violators will face fines of up to $500 dollars.

If a business is repeatedly caught violating a ban, their business license could be suspended.

Council also plans to discuss a resolution against a school bus lot proposed for James Island Charter High School.

It would be built at the site of the current practice field.

Council member Cynthia Mignano introduced the resolution after homeowners said they are concerned the extra buses would increase pollution and bring down their property values.

Tonight’s Town Council meeting begins at 7pm at James Island Town Hall located at 1122 Dills Bluff Road, Charleston, SC 29412.