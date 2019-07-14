James Island neighbors frustrated with car break-ins

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Neighborhoods around James Island have fallen victim to car break-ins in recent weeks.

A homeowner in the Dellwood neighborhood says he’s frustrated after his car was broken into.

He says, “It’s completely being violated. We work so hard to gain the things that we have.”

The homeowner has video from his front porch surveillance camera, showing the thieves scoping out the cars and then breaking in. He says he feels violated after having his personal property stolen.

He says, “The things that were stolen out of my car were all things that I use for work. So, they have taken all of my electronic devices and that’s what we take to make a living”.

Sergeant Shawn James at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says that several James Island neighborhoods such as Dellwood and Julian Clark, and a few others, have been targeted in recent weeks.

“Criminals they don’t have boundaries, so they are going to go anywhere. Whether or not that’s Charleston County wide— right now, its on James Island, a little bit more than elsewhere,” James said.

Now he’s telling homeowners in Charleston County to take extra precaution to keep their vehicles from being burglarized.

“Make sure you have security lights on. One of the other big things is, you have the opportunity now to get video surveillance system. When it used to be very expensive to get video surveillance system, now its very cheap,” James said.

Another precaution, that many often forget, is to lock the car doors. Law enforcement says that this is the number one way to keep your car safe from break-in.

The James Island homeowner, who had his car burglarized, says that this experience was a wake-up call. He now locks his car doors immediately and has even upgraded his security cameras.

“Just lock the cars, protect yourself,” he said.

Most importantly, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says to call police immediately if you think your car has been burglarized or even tampered with. This helps law enforcement keep track of the areas thieves are targeting.