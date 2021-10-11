James Island Outreach works to fight hunger

(JAMES ISLAND, S.C.) – September is Hunger Action Month and News 2’s parent company, Nexstar, is working with food banks across the country to raise awareness of food insecurity in the United States. The Lowcountry Food Bank works with dozens of partner agencies throughout the ten counties it serves to assist people in need. James Island Outreach has been working for 32 years to fight hunger on James Island.

