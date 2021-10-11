James Island Outreach works to fight hunger

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Officials at Trident Medical Center report success with the administration of monoclonal antibody treatments in the fight against COVID-19.

Trident Medical Center began offering the treatment in December and since, more than 1,200 newly diagnosed patients have received it. Hospital officials say the treatment is working as intended by reducing the number of virus-related hospitalizations—of the 1,200 patients who received the treatment, 97% were able to recover at home.