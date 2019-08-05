James Island tackles traffic with plans to install “calming devices” on roads

James Island, SC – Leaders in the Town of James Island are working on plans to address traffic issues in the Clearview and Eastwood neighborhoods.

The Town of James Island will hold a public meeting on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road to receive input on proposed traffic calming measures in Eastwood and Clearview subdivisions.

The specific streets involved are Clearview Drive, Stiles Drive, Beauregard Street, Sterling Drive, Swanson Avenue and Wildwood Road.

Traffic Calming measures under consideration include speed humps and all-way stop signs at strategic intersections.

The public, especially those that travel in these neighborhoods, are encouraged to attend.

You can call (843) 795-4141 for more information.