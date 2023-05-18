FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Taco Boy, a restaurant named in a new lawsuit regarding a deadly Folly Beach crash, released a statement Wednesday saying the woman accused of DUI in that collision was not at the business beforehand.

The lawsuit, filed this week by groom Aric Hutchinson, alleges that 25-year-old Jaime Komoroski was “bar hopping” in the hours before a crash that killed new bride Samantha Miller-Hutchinson and severely injured others just moments after leaving the wedding reception last month.

It claims that Komoroski was a new employee at the restaurant and that her supervisor organized and arraigned an employee function “knowing that excessive amounts of alcoholic beverages would be purchased for, served to, and consumed by the employees attending the function.”

But while Taco Boy did confirm that Komoroski had been recently hired at the establishment, they say with “absolute certainty” that she did not set foot in the restaurant nor did any of its employees serve her alcohol at the restaurant on the day of that crash.

“We have confirmed this by watching 16 hours of video footage from multiple cameras, staff interviews with everyone working that day, and by reviewing all sales receipts,” the restaurant said in a statement Wednesday.

The restaurant said Komoroski trained for two days prior to the crash and had passed a background check before she was hired. “There were no red flags that would indicate ineligibility for employment,” they said. “She has since been terminated.”

They also denied any such organized employee function with a focus on drinking. “…We can assure there was no such thing,” said Taco Boy in their statement.

Records revealed that Komoroski’s blood alcohol content was at least 0.261, which is more than three times the legal limit. Authorities said Komoroski reached speeds of 65 mph in a 25 mph zone prior to the collision.

News 2 stopped by Taco Boy on Wednesday afternoon regarding the allegations. When asked if she was employed and/or attended a party there, we were told no and then referred to the operations director. They did not offer any further comment.

“We are committed to serving alcohol responsibly and take it very seriously for the safety of our staff and guests. We require that our employees ID everyone and our staff are all ServeSafe /TIPS alcohol training certified before they are allowed to serve guests. We take great care not to overserve anyone,” said Taco Boy. “Our hearts are with the family and friends impacted by this tragedy. Beyond the many visitors we receive, Folly Beach is a close-knit community of locals and businesses, and we share in the heartbreak of this senseless loss.”

Komoroski is charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in death. She remains at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.