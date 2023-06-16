UPDATE: Court officials tell News 2 that because Komoroski has an attorney, she was excused from her initial court appearance scheduled for Friday afternoon.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman who law enforcement officials say was driving under the influence when she struck and killed a new bride and severely injured a groom on their wedding night is expected in court Friday afternoon.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, has been housed at the Charleston County Detention Center since the morning of April 29, 2023. She was initially denied bond in that deadly crash that involved several members of a wedding party.

A wrongful death lawsuit that was filed on behalf of the groom, Aric Hutchinson, alleges that Komoroski was heavily intoxicated when the struck the back of their golf cart on Folly Beach at a high speed.

Police reports show Komoroski was driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone when she rear-ended the golf cart around 10:00 p.m. on East Ashley Avenue.

Samantha Miller-Hutchinson, still in her wedding dress, was killed while her new husband and several others were injured.

Several restaurants also named in that lawsuit are accused of overserving Komoroski. Attorneys claim she had been bar hopping in the hours leading to that collision. A toxicology report revealed that her blood alcohol content level was three times over the legal limit.

Attorney Danny Dalton, who spoke about the lawsuit in May, explained why they filed the lawsuit. “Part of the reason we wanted to file a lawsuit was to get into the formal discovery process where we and the families can more definite answers to some of the questions that are still a little vague to us,” he said.

“This case is about keeping the public and keeping all of us safe from drunk driving. Keeping the community safe, and doing what we can to combat drunk driving,” he added.

Komoriski’s attorneys filed a motion last month seeking bond. They argued she poses no flight risk or danger to the community.

“The personal characteristics of Jamie Lee Komoroski, coupled with her strong family support and ties to the community, heavily counsel in favor of her release from custody,” the motion reads.

Attorneys painted Komoroski as an exceptional student with a tight-knit family bond and a passion for the service industry and babysitting.

“Jamie Lee Komoroski has never been convicted of any crime, has never been accused of perpetrating violence against anyone, has never been disciplined for even a school-related behavioral infraction, and has led a law-abiding life throughout her twenty-five years,” documents state.

The motion also states that Komoroski has struggled with alcohol dependence, depression, and anxiety for several years and has sought treatment for those issues, which attorneys say would continue if she were released.

Komoroski, who is charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and one count of vehicular homicide, is expected to have that initial court appearance at 2:00 p.m.