DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Country music fans in the Lowcountry kicked off their weekend on Daniel Island for the Jason Aldean concert.

Aldean will take the stage Friday night at the Credit One Stadium as part of his Highway Desperado Tour, which will make 39 stops across the United States by the end.

Local radio station, 92.5 Kickin’ Country hosted a pre-concert party at New Realm Brewing Company for fans to enjoy before the show.

“We’re so excited. I haven’t been away from my two-year-old in a year and a half so its mom’s night out tonight,” Leslie Cooper told News 2.

Aldean’s visit to Charleston comes on the heels of recent backlash he faced for his new song, “Try that in a Small Town.”

“If you really listen to the lyrics of the song, even if you watch the video, there’s nothing, you know, negative about that, in my eyes,” said Jay Peterson, a fan of Aldean’s

The music video features images of 2020 protests displayed on the Maury County Courthouse in Tennessee. The building is the location of a race riot in 1946 and a mob lynching in 1927.

“It’s a song and he’s speaking from the heart. He means nothing toward it he’s just singing from the heart. He’s a small-town boy,” said Daniel Cobb, who was attending the concert.

Despite the uproar surrounding the tune, “Try that in a Small Town” is number one on the Billboard Hot 100 list this week.

“I think it’s good. I think it’s someone finally standing up for what they believe in,” said concert goer, Mason Mattox.

The song is seemingly in high demand among country listeners in Charleston.

“You know, we just play the songs that people want to hear and nobody has called us and said, ‘hey stop playing that song.’ Contrary, they’ve said, ‘hey play that song,’ and I think you’re going to hear a big roar from the crowd tonight when he plays it on stage,” said Brian Cleary, the Promotions Director for Charleston Radio Group.

Aldean’s next stop on his tour is Atlanta.