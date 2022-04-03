CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston’s annual Air Expo is back after a four-year hiatus.

The free, family-friendly event will take place on April 9th and 10th at Joint Base Charleston.

Visitors can look forward to dynamic aerial displays, memorable planes, the world-renowned Blue Angels, and a STEM hangar featuring 50 displays. Food vendors will also be on site.

If you plan to attend the expo, you are required to reserve a free parking pass to gain access to base parking. Each vehicle will need one parking pass. To reserve a pass, click here.