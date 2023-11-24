MONCKS CORNER S.C. (WCBD)– Jean’s Angels is an organization focused on helping those in need all year, and they’re stepping up their efforts as the holiday season approaches.

Katrina Carpenter, the founder of Jean’s Angels, was up bright and early on black Friday in line at Walmart, ready to purchase $3000 worth of bikes and toys for kids in need this Christmas.

“We will be giving out on December 17 10,000 toys and over 150 bikes,” said Carpenter.

The giveaway is hosted by Jean’s Angels, a nonprofit Carpenter founded in 2015 to help underprivileged people in the Lowcountry. After two personal losses in 2020, Carpenter’s desire to help people grew, and the organization expanded.

“I lost two brothers a month apart. My brother Rufus always wanted to work with the homeless, so I decided to work with them, and that’s when we started building our mobile laundry and shower trailer,” said Carpenter.

On Thursday, Jean’s Angels were among the many organizations that participated in a Thanksgiving meal and supply giveaway at Alton Bailey Elementary School. Still, the Carpenter said she was already planning the next event.

“Jean’s Angels provided over $120,000 worth of free items for the community, but in the meantime, I am on my phone on black Friday ordering 60 bikes for our giveaway because our goal is 10,000 toys.”

The Toy Giveaway event will take place December 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1310 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. To receive the gifts, children must be present.