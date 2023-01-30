MONCKS CORNER, S.C. WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday on a new mobile shower trailer designed to help the tri-county’s homeless population.

Katrina Carpenter, who founded Jean’s Angels mobile shower trailer, said the idea behind the initiative was to try and meet the needs of our homeless population, specifically the lack of access to everyday necessities like hot showers and clean clothes.

Jean’s Angels has provided hot meals, clothes, tents, and toiletries to the homeless community since 2016. But after diligent fund-raising, the organization was able to raise money for this trailer to expand the services they offer.

Now, North Charleston city leaders are pledging their support to make sure that Jean’s Angels is able to continue reaching those goals.

“The county council chair and I have committed to finding the $21,000 they need to pay off this trailer, so they don’t have to worry about that as they are moving forward, serving people,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, who called Jean’s Angels a great organization.

“What they are doing is so needed,” he said. “You know, when you go to help somebody, you don’t know exactly all the time what that need is, and how it is ultimately going to affect them. We hope that is a very positive opportunity for them to get themselves ready, to go out and find a job, to get their families reunited and move forward. Anything we can do to help others who are working in that area, it’s upon us to do that, so we are looking forward to making sure she has every opportunity to be successful.”

If you are interested in getting involved, Jean’s Angels is based out of Moncks Corner, and they are always looking for more volunteers.