MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Whether you are shopping or heading home from the beach, there will soon be another delicious way to beat the heat in Mount Pleasant.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is slated to open the doors of its newest scoop shop in Towne Center on Thursday, July 13.

Free scoops will be offered from 7-10 p.m. on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening, plus the first 50 people in line will take home swag bags.

Customers will also be able to try one of Jeni’s new summer flavors, High Five Candy Bar, which is packed full of peanut butter, caramel, chocolate, and pretzels.

Jeni’s will dish out more than 30 flavors, ranging from Brambleberry Crisp and Salty Caramel to Brown Butter Almond Brittle and Gooey Butter Cake year-round.

The Ohio-based artisan ice cream shop has more than 60 locations nationwide and pints of its handcrafted flavors are available for purchase at grocery stores including Harris Teeter and Publix.

This shop — located at 1242 Belk Drive — will be the second Jeni’s location in the Charleston area. The first is located at 501-A King Street in downtown Charleston.

Daily hours for the store have not been announced.

