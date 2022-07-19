MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is about to get a little sweeter.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is set to open a new scoop shop at 1242 Belk Drive, its second location in the Charleston area.

Founded in 2002, the Ohio-based artisan ice cream shop has more than 60 locations nationwide and pints of its handcrafted flavors are available for purchase at grocery stores including Harris Teeter and Publix. Jeni’s dishes out more than 35 flavors including classics like Green Mint Chip and unique flavors like Everything Bagel and Goat Cheese with Red Cherries.

While an official date has not been set, a Jeni’s spokesperson said the shop is expected to be open by the end of 2022.