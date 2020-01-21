Jenna Bush Hager to stop in Charleston on upcoming book tour

Jenna Bush Hager waves at students at Can Giuoc high school in Long An province, Vietnam Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Bush Hager is accompanying U.S. former first lady Michelle Obama on a trip to Vietnam to promote education for adolescent girls. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today Show co-anchor and former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager will make a stop in the Lowcountry as part of a tour for her new book.

The book, “Everything Beautiful in Its Time,” shares stories from her grandparents, former President George H. W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush.

In the book, she reflects on a difficult 2018 in which both paternal grandparents passed away in their 90s, and how she navigated her grief with grace and faith.

“As long as I’m alive, my grandparents will not be forgotten,” she said. “I hear their voices in the letters they sent me and in my memories. They offer comfort, support, and guidance, and I will listen to them always.”

Hagar will appear at the Charleston Gaillard Center on May 2nd.

“Jenna will take fans behind the scenes of her life – from growing up in a political family to dating in the public eye to life on the Today show set,” the Gaillard Center wrote of her upcoming appearance.

Each ticket includes a copy of Jenna’s book. VIP ticket holders will meet Jenna and walk away with an autographed copy.

Hager is a New York Times bestselling author.