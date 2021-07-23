Jeopardy! to air on Lowcountry CW during Tokyo Olympics

The producers of “Jeopardy!” have apologized for using an “outdated and insensitive term” to describe a medical condition after a number of viewers voiced their complaints about a clue included on Monday’s episode.(Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The highly anticipated Tokyo Olympics have arrived, and that means some of your favorite programming will not air during the summer games.

While most primetime favorites are on hiatus, other shows, like Jeopardy, will air at a different time.

Jeopardy! will air on the Lowcountry CW at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23rd. The popular game show will then air every night at 10:00 p.m. in place of the CW News at 10 through Friday, August 6th.

The show will return to its regular time on News at 2 at 7:30 p.m. August 9th.